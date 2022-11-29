As farmers in Ghana get ready to mark the 38th Farmers’ Day on Friday, December 2, 2022, Ghana National Gas Company has donated GHS180,000 to nine Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies within its operational area of the Western Region to support their celebration of farmers.

The Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility Affairs Manager of Ghana Gas, Stephen Donkoh, while handing over cash of GHS20,000 to the Chief Executive Officers of each of the 9-MMDAs said the cash is part of the Ghana Gas’ contribution to honouring and encouraging farmers to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

“The rationale for this programme is to further engage and support MMDCEs to organize the impending farmers’ day. There are other things that we want to engage them on and then have further discussions with them as to what we can do as an organization to support the assemblies in terms of Agriculture. I think that is the way to go now. If you are talking of planting for food and jobs, what can we do as an organization to support the assemblies to practicalise that aspect? If you look at what the Minister of Agriculture is doing, sending foodstuff to the Ministries and people going there to buy, what can we do as an organization and as a district? What can we do together?” he said.

On behalf of the beneficiary MMDAs, the Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, after receiving their share of GHS20,0000 expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas for the gesture.

“The support has come at a very good time. Farmers’ Day has been with us for years, and this is the 38th time we are doing it. It is always an honour to honour our farmers. Somebody would have asked what has gas got to do with farming? But it is a corporate social responsibility. We are very much appreciative of this support. This will go a long way to cushion us to also extend the same goodwill to our farmers. In our message to our farmers, we will let them know that Ghana Gas has been supportive”, he applauded.

While inviting Ghana Gas to join the MMDAs to mark the farmers’ day event, Kwasi Bonzoh mentioned that the Ellembelle District Assembly will honour 22 farmers with various awards at the 38th Farmers Day celebration.

The beneficiary Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies include Jomoro, Ellembelle, Nzema East, Ahanta West, Mporho, Sekondi-Takoradi, Shama, Prestea-Huni-Valley and Effia-Kwesimintsim.