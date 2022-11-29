M.anifest, has launched this year’s edition of his annual M.anifestivities concert in Accra.
The 2022 edition will take place on December 18 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
.@manifestive launches 2023 edition of Manifestivities Concert in Accra. @KWESIARTHUR_ and @Gyakie_ will perform! pic.twitter.com/DsziFbKoCZ
— Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) November 29, 2022
Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, the rapper, urged patrons to expect a night of thrilling performances from him and artistes such as Gyakie and Kwesi Arthur.
He also called on corporate organizations to partner with the creative industry in a bid to sell their messages and promote their products.
.@manifestive tells us why he hosts his big shows at the Bukom Boxing Arena #manifestivities #GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/ZvHixFDs7K
— Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) November 29, 2022