The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, says he will win by a massive margin in the upcoming national chairmanship race to retain his position.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said the experience he has gained over the years is unmatched, and assured that he will lead the NDC to power come the 2024 general elections.

“If they have nothing to say, they should throw in the towel and withdraw from the race because I want to assure you that I will win this election and I will win it hands down, and I will lead the NDC to power,” he said.

Mr. Ofoso Ampofo said this over the weekend during an interaction with media personnel in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

He called on the delegates to vote massively for him to lead the party to victory by sending the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into opposition.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo pledged to support former President John Dramani Mahama during his campaign in the run-up to the 2024 general elections if he’s either endorsed or elected by NDC delegates.

“I have been loyal to former President Mahama and continue to be loyal to him, and I want to state that, if our delegates endorse him or vote for him, which I know is a possibility and likely scenario. I will give him my 200% support. I will work for him 24 hours to ensure that he wins the next elections and form the next government to bring the policies to rescue this country into reality,” he assured.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo who is seeking re-election will lock horns with the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei, and former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey.