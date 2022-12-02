Scores of music lovers attended the 2022 edition of The Band Kokui’s Nubian Noël concert held at the National Theatre in Accra on Thursday, December 1.

The band, led by opera singer, Kokui Hanson, performed nearly 3 hours of Afro-themed carols before welcoming the main guest artist for the night, M.anifest, for another thrilling performance.

Nubian Noël is a Christmas concert that gives a twist to popular Christmas songs and features ‘Afropopera’ band, The Band Kokui.

The annual concert is also a fundraiser for the St. Joseph’s Basic School at Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains District of the Eastern Region.

Endorsed by the Beyond the Return Secretariat, Nubian Noël 2022, was sponsored by Chango and Access W, with support from Jandel Ltd, Quest Beverages and Adjoa Yeboah Clothing.

Media partners were Citi FM and Citi TV.