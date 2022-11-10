Leading ICT Company, Huawei Ghana has offered 50 outstanding Ghanaian tertiary ladies the opportunity to take part in its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Seeds for the Future 2022.

The 8-day program climaxed on November 7, 2022, at the Huawei Ghana Office in Cantonments-Accra with a Tech4Good competition among 11 teams from Finland, the Baltics, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Ghana.

The Tech4Good competition, which was designed to help young adults learn about the latest trends in digitalization and enable them to explore how digital technologies can be used to address common societal problems, project is an initiative started in 2021 under the Huawei Seeds for the Future digital skills training program.

After the first and second rounds of the competition, two teams from Ghana (Peerless Techies and The Ace Seeds) and one team from Iceland (Niceland) made it to the finals. A National awards ceremony is expected to be held on 17th November 2022 to celebrate the outstanding students and teams from Ghana.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2022 Seeds for the Future Program in Ghana, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Mr. Kweku Essuman Quansah indicated that, the dedication of this year’s Seeds for the Future program to females, falls in line with the company’s commitment to promoting the participation of more women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Mr. Quansah added that the program is aimed at equipping participants with the requisite leadership and ICT skills needed to keep them relevant in the ICT ecosystem. He further revealed that the Tech4Good project will build on their [beneficiaries] problem-solving skills and groom them to become independent thinkers with support from their designated project mentors.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng during the official launch of the program also applauded Huawei for its commitment aimed at harnessing the potential of young women, to enable them to compete equitably in the ICT space.

According to her, Huawei, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has successfully trained over 25,000 Senior High School (SHS) Girls in Cyber Security and Privacy Protection this year, with over 40 Senior High Schools benefiting from the initiative.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization encouraged the 2022 Seeds for the Future beneficiaries to take the 8-days intensive online training seriously and place Ghana on top of the Global Seeds ladder.

So far, the Huawei Seeds for the Future program has benefitted 220 tertiary students, with 50 percent of the beneficiaries being females.