On November 1, 2022, 21 employees of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, successfully graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) after completing a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development.

The Post Graduate Diploma programme is a specialized programme jointly designed by the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and AngloGold Ashanti (Obuasi Mine) in line with AngloGold Ashanti’s training and development strategy, to enhance the managerial and leadership capabilities and competencies of employees.

Employees in managerial roles were selected from all disciplines to participate in the programme.

The objective of the programme is to develop employees to take ownership of their jobs and to strive for personal excellence in their supervisory and managerial functions.

The programme which was fused with practical sessions grounded in individual experiences and best practices, also introduced employees to concepts in finance to enable them contribute meaningfully to addressing financial issues.

AngloGold Ashanti believes in a productive and engaged workforce and will continue to remain committed to developing its human capital to innovate and drive operational excellence for safe operations.