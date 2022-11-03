The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd. (CBG), Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, has been adjudged the Marketing Man of the Year 2021 at the 33rd Annual National Marketing Performance Awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

Themed: ‘Creative Marketing and Innovation in a Volatile Global Economy’, this year’s Annual National Marketing Performance Awards seek to recognize marketing practitioners and organizations that rely on innovative strategies and modern marketing practices in the realization of their business success.

In a citation presented to him, Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo was commended for his outstanding excellence in strategic marketing in the areas of marketing insights, people management, corporate reputation management, CSR, and sound marketing management, thereby setting him and his company apart as a corporate achiever for the year 2021.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Addo dedicated the award to the Board, Management, Staff and Customers of CBG for their contribution and support to the growth of the Bank.

“This award has been possible with the immense contribution of my CBG Team, who, like me, did not see the COVID-19 challenges as disadvantages but worked assiduously to positively change the fortunes of CBG. I also want to thank our customers who continue to stand with us; they encourage us to work hard to actualize the CBG vision to be the most trusted Bank in the country”.

“For the MSME sector, we have established a center at Kokomlemle to intensify efforts to support their business growth, design innovative products and provide differentiated services to our customers,” he added.

Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo is a Chartered Accountant with over two decades of post-qualification experience. With his extensive knowledge of the banking industry and his vast work experience in Ghana and other African countries, he was able to successfully play the lead role in integrating seven (7) insolvent banks into the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) in 2018. This was the first of its kind in the history of Ghana.

Mr. Addo has directed the Bank on a path of success from restructuring and alignment of staff to new systems and processes to create a common culture for the CBG brand. His leadership skills have helped in building a strong, reputable and profitable brand, and CBG has grown to become one of the largest and leading SME oriented banks in Ghana. With a strong financial standing, robust technology platforms and innovative banking solutions, CBG prides itself in being a pacesetter in the changing phase of banking in Ghana and Africa. CBG currently operates in 114 branches nationwide, delivering on its mandate to make a difference in the lives of its stakeholders.

Prior to being named marketing man of the year 2021, Mr. Daniel Addo was awarded the Most Respected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a state-owned bank at the 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards held in Accra.

The 33rd edition of the CIMG Awards covered six (6) major competitive areas: Hall of Fame, Personality, Media and Marketing Communications organizations, Business organizations, Products, and Not-for-Profit organizations.