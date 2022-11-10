The National Lottery Authority (NLA), has expressed its displeasure over the National Lotto Writers Association’s decision to embark on a demonstration.

This follows the Authority’s intention to enforce a 20 percent commission policy, given the discrepancies in the percentage charged by the lotto writers.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Manager of the authority, Goodfellow Dei Ofei noted that, the NLA does not have any contractual relationship with the National Lotto Writers Association but rather, the Private Lotto Operators Association.

He also warned that, the NLA will soon be cracking the whip on those who flout the 20 percent commission policy.

“The NLA doesn’t have any contract with the Lotto Writers. If the operators who we work with have problem with paying the 20 percent Commission, I advise that, they put it in writing and meet the NLA for negotiations. But the decision of the writers to demonstrate will not change the agreement we have with the operators.”

Lotto operators, writers and agents are kicking against the reduction in the commissions from 30 to 20 percent.

They argue that such a reduction will not inure to their benefits because of the country’s current economic situation, adding that life will be unbearable for them, hence their disapproval.

The groups want the 30 percent commission maintained or even increased to 40 percent.

They have thus vowed to demonstrate if their demands are not met.