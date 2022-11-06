Amid the economic crisis, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to look back on the achievements of the past 6 years and have faith in the Government to continue to do well for Ghanaians in these difficult times.

The Vice President recounted a number of interventions introduced in the past six years by the government to indicate the government’s ability to address the prevailing challenges.

Speaking at the 60th Hogbetsotso Festival of the Anlos in Anloga, Dr. Bawumia said the government is poised to do more to help alleviate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“It is important to note that in the midst of all of this turmoil, we should put things in perspective,” he said.

“The government of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has over the last six years taken many steps to reposition and transform the economy.”

“So whilst we have hardships today which we are working very hard to alleviate… let us not forget what we have been able to do in the last six years.”

As an example, Dr. Bawumia said they had created more jobs “than any other government in the fourth republic.”

“Let me recall that we have constructed more roads than any other government in the fourth republic,” he added.