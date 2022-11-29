A Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, has warned that any delay in the approval of the 2023 budget would further worsen the current economic crisis.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, she blamed the current economic challenges on external factors, adding that it is important the 2023 budget is passed expeditiously to prevent plunging the country into further crisis.

“We are faced with local and global challenges, we also have an ongoing IMF negotiation, and also we have debt operations which we are trying to come up with to bring our debt levels to a sustainable level.

“Mr Speaker, little did we know that a global pandemic and a war in Ukraine will bring us down to our knees…The quicker we do something about it, the better. It is in this respect that we are asking our colleagues on the other side to support the government in the revenue measures that we have stated in next year’s budget. Any delay in passing this revenue measure means we are pushing Ghana down the drain,” Abena Osei Asare said.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has predicted doom for Ghanaians in the year 2023.

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson debating on the 2023 Budget on the floor of the House, said the public should brace themselves for worse economic conditions due to the unhealthy policies outlined by the government in the 2023 Budget.