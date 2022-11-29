The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is fuming over the government’s decision to freeze the employment of civil servants effective January 2023.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the post-budget workshop in Accra, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, said the decision will negatively affect productivity and welfare in the public sector.

The freeze on employment forms part of expenditure rationalisation measures as Ghana readies for support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

There have been similar freezes on public sector employment in 2008 and 2014.

“Your effectiveness in service delivery will be affected and the workers who are working will have to share the burden of those who have retired without any compensation, and that is why we have issues with this,” Dr. Baah said.

He said the union was willing to work with the government to ensure a compromise.

“We are hoping that we can work with the government to try and make sure no one is affected that way.”

“We know that we are in crisis, but the policies that we adopt as solutions to the crisis could even deepen the crisis. That is not what we want. We want a solution that will be effective, that will make sure everybody wins,” Dr. Baah added.

The Minority in Parliament has also expressed concern that a freeze on public-sector employment will worsen the unemployment situation in the country.