The Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, December 2, 2022, as a public holiday to be observed by Ghanaians across the country.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Friday, December 2, 2022, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a Statutory Public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, in a statement said.

The first Friday in December every year is set aside in Ghana to honour and recognise farmers and fisher folk in the various regions, for their efforts in the promotion of agriculture.

Last year’s National Farmers’ Day was celebrated in Cape Coast in the Central Region.