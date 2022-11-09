Students of the Ghana School of Law have been asked to submit their social media handles to the Ghana Legal Council for monitoring to ensure that they are of good character.

The directive is to ensure that students’ good character requirements are not compromised.

“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it, and you will be monitored in terms of conduct.”

“We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you. You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” he said during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives.

Mr. Oppong further charged the students to submit themselves for the character checks before the General Legal Council’s approval.

“Once we are doing our best to ensure that as many of you as possible who want to help yourselves go beyond the stage you are, and we are succeeding, it will not compromise your good character.”

‘It’s of no use if you are qualified to go to the second year, and you are told that you cannot go because of bad character,” he added.