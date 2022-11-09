The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has officially filed nominations to contest for the General Secretary position of the party.

In the early hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the agricultural economist submitted his fully completed nominations form to the party at its Headquarters in Adabraka-Accra.

Filing on his behalf, a group of constituency executives from across the country stormed the party office in excitement and jubilation to submit the form.

Leading the team, Mr. Gilbert Alhassan spoke to the media, where he espoused the competencies and capabilities of the candidate.

“Dr. Peter Otokunor is a very accessible, hardworking, and effective party leader. He has worked his way up the ladder and contributed immensely to the party’s growth. This is his time to lead the party to victory in 2024. He can do it and we believe in him”.

The Deputy General, speaking to delegates in the Volta Region assured them of a reward system when he becomes the General Secretary.

He said “No more monkey dey work baboon dey chop” to wit, those who sacrifice for the party will be rewarded.

Dr. Otokunor has in the last 12 years served in various capacities within the party and currently serves as the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC.

His campaign is anchored on a 10-point agenda for action, where he talks about building a united party, winning elections through an effective polling station structure in all constituencies, rewarding the party faithful, and providing good governance for the Ghanaian people.