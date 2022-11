Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have retained Abdul Nasir Saani as the party’s Upper West Regional Chairman.

Mr. Nasir Saani obtained 227 votes, beating his only contender Alhassan Adams, contrary to earlier speculations about his defeat.

Alhassan Adams polled 157 votes, losing the chairmanship slot with almost all the aspirants who pitched camps with him during the campaign period.

The incumbent regional secretary, Charles Lwanga Puozuing also retained his seat after polling 233 votes, beating Nicodemus Dery who left his position as regional youth organizer to contest the secretaryship slot.

Mr. Nicodemus only managed to get 151 votes.

The first regional vice chairman, Kwame Mumuni, the second vice chairman Musah Issah as well as the deputy regional secretary Nura Danwanaa were however all retained unopposed.

Below is the full list of results:

CHAIRMAN

1 ABDUL NASIR SAANI=227

2 ALHASSAN ADAMS=157

VICE CHAIRMAN

1 KWAME MUMUNI

SECRETARY

1 CHARLES LWANGA PUOZUING = 233

2 NICODEMUS N.B.D. DERY=151

DEPUTY SECRETARY 1 ALHAJI NURAH ISSAH DANWANA UNOPPOSED

ORGANIZER

1 THOMAS SAAD NGMINBAHAARA=199

2 ISSAHAKU NUHU-PUTIAHA =185

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

1 IDDRISU MAHMOUD= 191

2 ABU ADBUL-WAHAB GYIERI= 87

3 ISSAHAKU KARIFA SALIM=60

4 ABDUL-KASIM ABU TAMAAH=41

TREASURER

1 ABDULAI BATIAH SANTI=202

2 PRINCE RAZAK ABDUL MOOMIN TACHI=182

DEPUTY TREASURER

1 ABDULAI ALHASSAN= 125

2 ABUDU KANCHUO AMINU =

3 SEIDU ABU =

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1 POLUKUU TITUS =21

2 BASIERA SAANKARA =27

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

1 JOSEPH SUNGBUOBU BANYE=7

2 DRAMANI YUNUS=1

3 DOMINIC ANDONYE ZIEMA =3

4 ASHEEKA LATIF KHALID=4

5 ZAKARIA ABDUL-RAHAMAN MARKUS=32

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1 PRISCA DOMENYEVI KUUPOL BAGONLURI=21

2 MEMUNA MAHAMA YAHAYA=17

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

1 ASIMIRU RAHMATU =4

2 PASCHALINE KYAAKYILLE DERE =6

3 FLORENCE KPAN =9

4 KHALIDA SEIDU =12

5 SOYELLEH CECILIA=6

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

1 ISSAH KANTAGYERE ISSAHAKU=203

2 PROSPER PUO-IRE =179

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

1 ALHASSAN SHARIFDEEN SHASH= 187

2 EUNICE KAMINTA=194

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ODINATOR

1 MOOMEN ABDUL-RAZAK GADO=113

2 YAHAYA DAUDA MWINING PAGRA-OLO=153

3 MUHSIN ALHAJI MAHAMOUD AFANDI=58

4 ISSAHAKU SALIFU BADUONG=60