The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Sugandh Rajaram, has promised an injection of $150 million into mechanisation of Ghana’s agriculture to maximise productivity.

He noted that the Indian government is committed to establishing mechanisation centres in all rural districts across the country where farming equipment such as tractors, combined harvesters, tillers among others will be supplied and maintained.

H.E Sugandh Rajaram disclosed this at Sefwi Anhwiaso where he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council and president of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II as part of his official visit to the Western North Region.

Citi News’ Western North correspondent, Stanley Boadi, reported that the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana also engaged with traditional rulers and other stakeholders on developmental areas of the economy where his government can assist.

According to H.E Sugandh Rajaram, the venture is to strengthen the cooperation between India and Ghana as they celebrate their 75th independence.

He added that agriculture is the major contributor to the country’s economy, but its processes are mainly subsistence. He said his country is willing to invest 150 million dollars into the sector through mechanisation.

In his welcome address, the Paramount Chief for Sefwi Anhwiaso and president of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II expressed his profound gratitude for the visit and also seized the opportunity to table a number of areas within his traditional area where assistance is needed from the Indian government for development.