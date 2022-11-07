The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, is sticking to his claim that Voter ID Cards will be accepted for the registration of SIM cards.

In a statement, Mr George maintained that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has through the National Communications Authority engaged with the Telcos to adapt the platform to accommodate the Voter’s ID Card.

He also said there are plans to integrate the Ghanaian Passport in line with the Minister’s earlier directive for Ghanaians abroad.

Responding to the statement from the NCA, Mr. George said, “this incontrovertible fact is contained in their very own release.”

“Why they seek to run away from what they themselves have been quietly advising the Minister on can only be down to cheap patronage.”

The NCA said there had been talks concerning the updating of the SIM registration App to allow temporary use of Voters IDs.

It also said that the development effort will take several weeks to complete, and discussions on the integration effort with network operators have not even been held.

The NCA noted further that similar efforts with Passport integration have taken more than three months and counting and are still not complete.

Mr. George noted that these details from the Authority backed his earlier claims.

“They admit that this discussion has been had and processes for implementation are underway. They actually corroborate my point and give legitimacy to the essence of my social media posts,” the MP said.

Click here to read the full rejoinder from Sam George