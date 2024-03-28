The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the full restoration of the cables that disrupted internet connectivity is expected to be completed by 9th May 2024.

In its sixth update sighted by Citi News on Thursday, the NCA revealed that it had liaised with the four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne) to monitor the progress of the repair works and that the providers reported that two vessels would be involved in the repair works.

The NCA shared that SAT-3 had reported their repair vessel, which set sail from Cape Town, South Africa, on 19th March 2024, was expected to reach the vicinity of the fault area on 29th March 2024. At this point, repair work would commence immediately.

The statement added that SAT-3 expects the repair works to be completed by the second week of April.

The NCA said MainOne, WACS, and ACE also reported that they were collaborating and had jointly commissioned a second repair vessel. This vessel, which set sail from London, UK, on 24th March 2024, was en route to the first point of call by 8th April 2024.

The NCA stated that ACE is expected to complete works by 17th April 2024; WACS by 28th April 2024 and MainOne by 9th May 2024.

“The general public is reminded to note that these dates are tentative and that the Authority will issue an update in the event of new developments,” it added.

