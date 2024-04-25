In a significant development for Ghana’s telecommunications landscape, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has approved Space X Starlink GH LTD, the operator of Starlink Satellite Broadband, to provide Satellite Broadband Services in the country.

The NCA’s decision, communicated through an official statement, on April 25, marks a pivotal milestone following the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation’s endorsement of the Satellite Licensing Framework in Ghana.

“The administrative processes towards the issuance of the license is ongoing and will be completed shortly,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement by the NCA

