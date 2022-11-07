Some unemployed nurses comprising Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) and Nurse Assistant Preventives (NAP) have hinted at plans to picket at the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Finance, on Thursday over the government’s delay in posting them.

According to them, they have been forced to take this action as a series of engagements with the relevant authorities have yielded no results.

Speaking to Citi News, the Northern Zonal Vice President of the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventives, Francis Mengmi, said they won’t relent on their quest to get their concerns addressed.

Since completing school in 2019, he said his batch had engaged authorities on their posting, but to no avail.

“We are still on our grounds to continue hitting the streets and continue pouring out the frustrations we were going through as a batch after three years.”

“Imagine someone who has been catered to for three years or two years to complete a course then after school, you have nothing to pay back. It is a huge crisis on you,” Mr. Mengmi said.