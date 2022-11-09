The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has warned the general public against paying monies to persons who promise to allocate shops to them at the new Kejetia Central Market.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the 2nd phase of the redevelopment of the Kumasi Central Market project on 2nd May 2019.

Three years on, there have been several reports of people attempting to defraud and lure business people into paying monies in order to be allocated shops upon completion of the project.

The issue first surfaced in 2018 when the Assembly stated that it was not collecting monies from traders to secure spaces for them upon the project’s completion.

A statement dated November 8, 2022, and released by the Assembly said it has “noted with serious concern that some faceless people have been collecting money from some traders and individuals with the assurance that they will be given shops at phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project (Central Market) whiles the project is still under construction.”

“In view of the above, management wishes to state categorically that such news and persons involved are not authorized by them and whoever pays money to anybody with the view that he/she will be given allocation at the Central Market when completed does so at his/her own risk,” the statement further clarified.

The Assembly assured the public that it will be informed in due course as to the amount to be paid for the allocation of shops to be done.

“It must be noted that no decision has been taken on the amount to be paid for the allocation of shops when the project is finally completed. At the appropriate time, all information relating to the allocation and payment for shops and the modalities for payment will be made public.”