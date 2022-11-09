The first prosecution witness in the Aisha Huang trial has told the High Court in Accra that information from other Chinese nationals led to the arrest of the notorious Chinese galamsey queen.

The witness, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Reuben Ransford Aboraborah, told the Criminal Court 5 division of the High Court during cross-examination that he had no personal independent information verified by him against Aisha Huang.

The Chinese illegal miner is facing concurrent charges including running mining operations without a license, re-entering Ghana while under prohibition and employing foreigners without a permit.

The case has been adjourned to November 14 for the second prosecution witness to appear.

The State had earlier announced that it has lined up 11 witnesses in the High Court case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, has also hinted at a range of audio-visual evidence to be submitted by the witnesses.

