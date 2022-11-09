Members of the Ghana Haulage Transport Owners Association are kicking against a proposed policy by the government that will require separate registration of the deck and trailer of their vehicles.

The leadership of the Association has insisted that the policy if rolled out will bring extra cost to its members considering the current economic situation in the country.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ghana Haulage Transport Owners Association, Albert Lebigya Mbabil told Citi News that they will resist the implementation of the proposed double registration policy for their vehicles.

Mr. Mbabil explained that the policy is a duplication of an existing policy, which appears mischievous to members.

“They are telling us to register the articulated trailer, different from the head, which we are saying will not help us. That directive has been in operation in the Francophone countries, but it is without charges. But in Ghana, it will eventually end with payment and when it gets there, the cost component will be pushed on us, so we want to prevent that.”

He asserted that they are already burdened with many charges and levies and that when the directive is allowed to pass, it will result in astronomical price increases for them.

“We are already crying about fuel prices, spare parts prices, roadworthy charges, compulsory towing charges. When we accept this, it will kill our business and that is why we are kicking against it.”