Urban gospel act KobbySalm has released a new track titled ‘Rejoice’ ahead of the Yuletide.

The afro-Amapiano masterpiece is a gospel tune that showcases the continent’s rich sound and diversity.

KobbySalm, for the past years, has been creating music that inspires and entertains while giving relatable connection through instrumentation, firmly cementing his place as one of the most enterprising gospel acts of our time.

The message of the song inspired by Philippians 4:4 encourages everyone to rejoice, regardless of whatever they may be going through.

Watch the lyrics video below: