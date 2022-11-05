Hundreds of protesters showed up for the ‘Ku Me Preko’ demonstration today, Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The protestors marched from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange through some principal streets of Accra and ended the exercise at the Black Star Square.

The protest was led by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

The protesters called for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Groups like #FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana and the Economic Fighters League also joined the protest.