The first ever locally owned concrete batching plant has been established to help ease the pressure and cost burden on construction companies in Ghana.

The company VPL Concrete Limited has commissioned a batching Plant which comes with an ELKOMIX-120 Quick Master Compact Concrete Plant and has an operational capacity to produce between 100-110 cubic meter per hour vibrated concrete.

According to management, per the capacity, VPL is well positioned to meet very high product demand from users of Ready Mix Concrete ‘RMC’.

Addressing a gathering at the official commissioning of the plant, The Development Chief of Kwahu- Nkwatia who doubles as the founder of Kabaka Foundation, Nana Owiredu Wadie who indicated the major significant impact in Ghana’s construction sector.

“This establishment of a ready mix concrete company dubbed is a step in the right direction and a solid pledge to support the construction sector in Ghana to grow from its current state to a higher status, the Concrete Company which operates at full capacity has a fixed and mobile concrete batching plant, mixing trucks and concrete pumps to supply ready Mix Concrete ‘RMC’ no matter the location of the project site. This is an innovative and cheaper way of making concrete available to the construction sector and also individuals who may need it for immediate construction”.

“Ghana has experienced a lot of growth in infrastructure over the past couple of years, this change has been driven by an investment in technology in the building and the construction sector, at VPL Concrete Limited the investment in technology such as scientific addictive laboratory and concrete trucks and concrete pumps produce in supply laboratory engineered ready mixed concrete has helped us in our quest to achieve our operation of being the reference point ‘RMC’ in Ghana a position we want to maintain going forward”.

“This concrete batching plant is just one of the many technological advancements that have been identified by the board of this great company as having the potential to help us to standardize construction in Ghana as our mission rightly says to help us be at the forefront of the great advancement that will be seen in the building and the construction sector of the country, I urge you all to work closely with management of the company and the board to help us achieve all our dreams”.

The Managing Director of the company Simon Kombla Agbenyegah Ayivi who spoke to Citi News indicated that the company is expected to make some great thrive to increase its employee enrolment when the company reaches its peak.

“When things become tough one way to make your business survive is to try as much as possible to reduce cost and one way to do that is to source your materials from ideal places, if you have wholesome material the likelihood of having waste would reduce, as you know is a new enterprise when we reach our optimum we expect to have about forty-five employees at the moment we currently have about fifteen permanent employees and about twelve temporary staff”.

On his part the Board Chairman of the company , Mr. Kwadwo Yeboah Owadie also indicated that adding value to the construction sector and reducing environmental pollution will be one of the critical areas the company aims to foster in the construction company.

In ensuring an efficient supply chain and delivery of products to customers, VPL Concrete Limited have partnered all major and key players in the RMC value chain- such as Dzata Cement, GHACEM, Cheshire Quarry, Renalt Engineers, Saint Gobain & MC etc.