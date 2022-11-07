Mr. Michael O. Aggrey, the President of the Ghana Golf Association, has been elected as the first Ghanaian Secretary General of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC). He was elected as the new Secretary General, for a four-year tenure, during the body’s elective assembly held in Egypt during a council meeting at the El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada, Red Sea.

The Africa Golf Confederation is composed of golfers across the African Continent , with the main objective of furthering and advancing African golf. The Confederation comprises 42 affiliated golfing nations. As the Secretary General, Mr. Aggrey carries the responsibility of coordinating the activities between these nations.

Mr. Michael Aggrey is also the president of the Ghana Golf Association which is the body mandated to promote the game of Golf in Ghana (both Amateur and Professional), regulate all attributes pertaining to golf, inclusive of interclub disputes, and enforce the rules of Golf in accordance with the rules of the World Ruling Body, Royal and Ancient (R&A) of St Andrews, Scotland. In the 1970’s, Golf Clubs in Ghana affiliated to form the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) led by a group of dedicated Golfers who were members of the biggest Club, Achimota. Some notable members of this group include J.V.L. Phillips, Kwesi Chinbuah, Acquaah Harrison and David Anderson all of blessed memory. They became the Executives of the GGA.

In addition to his roles in golf, Mr. Aggrey is a proud Mfantsipim Old Boy, a seasoned and successful entrepreneur and also a Fellow of the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana, (serving in the Institute’s Sports in Diplomacy Program).

He was Chef de Mission of the Ghanaian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking on his election and his plans for the federation , Mr. Aggrey said, “I feel very honored to be elected into this role. I see it as an opportunity to once more display the superior and impactful public service Ghanaians have become famous for. My ambition is to grow the game and attract more top-flight tournaments especially into sub-saharan Africa. I am also eager to push programs that will lead to recruitment of younger generations into the game, as I believe we have the talent on the continent to develop high-flying professional golfers .”

To read more about the Ghana Golf Association, click here https://tinyurl.com/mryafnv7

To read more about the Africa Golf Confederation, click here https://tinyurl.com/ne5567ey

To read about the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana, click here https://ghiia.org