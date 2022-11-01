The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned what it called an attack on the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, it revealed that the said attack occurred in the early hours of Monday.

According to the statement, the attack was perpetrated by a group of persons clad in red and fuming with rage.

The attackers are reported to have broken into the office of a Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and removed a prepaid meter.

Soon after the act, the spokesman of the group addressed the crowd that accompanied him and threatened to deal with the Deputy Secretary of the party for allegedly installing a prepaid meter in her office.

“The Leadership of the NDC wish to condemn in no uncertain terms this blatant act of thuggery and criminality and will take immediate steps to involve the law enforcement agencies to deal with the miscreants and their sponsors.”

“The party will take additional steps to identify all who entered the premises to carry out this dastardly act and to subject them to the disciplinary measures provided by the party’s constitution,” the statement said.