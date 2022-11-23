The national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have stepped in to resolve the impasse between some 98 members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and the President over the demands for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The NPP legislators had threatened to boycott all business brought to the house by the Finance Minister, including the budget presentation expected to take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

In view of this, the NPP national executives, held a meeting with the Members of Parliament to ensure that, they do not carry out their threat.

A statement jointly signed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah as resolution to the ongoing impasse, urged the majority members to put their demands on ice until negotiations for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail-out are completed.

After the said meeting, the NPP says it has been able to get the MPs to heed to the request by the President and will attend all government business brought to the house.