The National Service Scheme has initiated investigations into the conduct of its Ashanti Regional Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah after he verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi.

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on Social Media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

But the management of the National Service Scheme in a statement said the conduct of the embattled director is being probed.

“The attention of the Management of the National Service Scheme has been drawn to the unfortunate happening at the Manhyia Hospital involving Mr Alex Opoku-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Scheme, and a member of the hospital.”

“The Management has, since the development, invited the officer for preliminary investigations into the incident.”

The Scheme condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate, and assured the public that it will ensure that the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association have threatened to strike if the director is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong, said they have given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to sack the appointee else they will embark on industrial action.

Mr Adu Brempong said the NSS Regional Director is not fit for the Director position he holds in the Public Service.

“We want the regional director to be sacked within 72 hours and if this is not done, we are going to withdraw our services at Manhyia hospital. From Manhyia KMA will withdraw their services, Kumasi will withdraw, and Ashanti Region will withdraw their services, so we are asking the nurses and midwives to remain calm,” Mr Adu Brempong said.