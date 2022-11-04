Ogilvy Africa has appointed internationally experienced communications expert Howard Gregory as Managing Partner, to head up its Public Relations and Influence (PR&I) offering for its Nairobi office. He starts on 14th November and will report to Vikas Mehta, CEO – Ogilvy Africa

Howard has more than 25 years of experience in communications and joins Ogilvy Africa from Edelman UK, one of the most successful offices of the world’s largest PR firm. At Edelman, he’s held various leadership roles in strategy and business development.

“We are excited to have Howard joining as Managing Partner in Kenya. I look forward to working with him across the EMEA region to continue growing our PR and Influence business in Sub-Saharan Africa. I know that his appointment will help to bolster our strategic capability and our overall value to our clients.” Says Joanna Oosthuizen, CEO of PR&I for Ogilvy EMEA.

“World-class talent is a primary ingredient in creating a world-class service. Modern-day PR needs skill sets beyond ‘whom you know’ and more of, ‘what you know’. Howard brings with him the right pedigree and experience to help our clients in Kenya, and the region, to experience a world-class PR&I offering from Ogilvy Africa. We are delighted to have him on board and I look forward to working with him to rapidly evolve our PR&I practice in the region”, says Vikas Mehta, CEO. Ogilvy Africa.

This appointment is part of Ogilvy Africa’s strategic investments to strengthen its leadership position on the continent. Ogilvy Africa’s PR&I offering is widely regarded as one of the best in the region, where the Kenya office serves as its hub for East Africa.

After working in diverse roles at Diageo, General Electric and the top communications agencies, Howard has won accolades at Cannes and other notable global award shows.

“This is such an exciting time to join the team,” says Howard.

“The time for Africa and the region culturally and commercially is now! The chance to contribute to the growth of businesses, brands and cultures, elevating themselves on the global stage, is truly a thrilling opportunity.