The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has served notice to Members of Parliament and visitors to the House to comply with newly instituted security measures that require anyone seeking entry to the Chamber to be scanned before entry is granted.

Speaker Bagbin instructed that any Member of Parliament or visitor that fails to comply with the new directive should be denied entry to the Chamber effective Thursday, November 17.

The Speaker says all persons who seek to enter the Chamber must go through the newly installed scanners in the House as part of measures to beef up security.

“It is compulsory for all members including me to pass through the machines to be scanned before we enter the Chamber of Parliament”.

“All strangers who intend coming to the public gallery, or to the press gallery, or to the important visitors gallery are all to pass through the scanning machines. Starting from Thursday, anybody who is not willing to pass through those machines will definitely not be allowed to enter this Chamber.”

The beefing up of security at the House was first raised two years ago by the then Speaker, Professor Mike Oquaye who pleaded for additional security attaché to legislators.