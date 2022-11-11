Officials of the Ghana Police Service have picked up three Chinese nationals for the alleged murder of a Ghanaian at Bonsa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan according to the police allegedly shot and killed the victim at a mining site on November 11, 2022.

According to the police, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise,” police noted in the statement.

The Ghana Police service said a search conducted at the suspects’ residence led to the retrieval of the weapon allegedly used for the crime.

“Investigation continues, and the suspects will be arraigned before court to face justice.”