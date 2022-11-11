Disagreements and confusion rocked the National Democratic Congress’ Regional Elections for Youth and Women Organizer wings in the Ashanti Region on Friday, November 11, 2022.

There was an exchange of fisticuffs during the process.

The candidates for the Youth Organizer position are divided over whether members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) should vote or not.

Just as the elections were about to start after the party resolved an earlier injunction on the process, the exercise was marred by confusion.

Before the election started, there was confusion over an injunction secured by the NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo and a Deputy Regional Youth Organiser Aspirant, Emmanuel Atanga.

Some Members of TEIN of the NDC were also protesting at the election grounds, as they alleged that the injunction is also aimed at preventing the Presidents and Women’s Commissioners of TEIN from voting.

The TEIN president of the Wesley College of Education said it is the constitutional right of presidents and women’s commissioners of the Network to partake in electing regional executives for the party and any attempts to disenfranchise them will be fiercely resisted.