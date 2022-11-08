The National Secretariat for Online Drivers has threatened to charge passengers based on their discretion rather than the fee given by the apps.

Drivers say the move has become necessary as the charges allocated by the app managers are inadequate to meet the rising cost of fuel.

The online drivers have in the past called on their managers to adjust prices upward to cushion them, but to no avail.

General Secretary for National Secretariat for Online Drivers, Alex Okine said drivers are incurring losses at the current rate hence the ‘operation charge your own fare”.

“The apps are not charging correctly, and the commissions are way too low when fuel prices are going up. The Association wants to deal with the issue once and for all because the government is not doing anything about the prices of fuel. There is no corresponding increase in the base fare for the drivers to survive.”

The price of diesel has shot up to GH¢23.49 per litre.

Petrol is selling at GH¢17.99 per litre, while Kerosene is selling at GH¢14.70.

The new prices took effect on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.