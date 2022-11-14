Scania has launched its Buffalo range of trucks for mining operations, with an emphasis on efficiency and cutting down emissions.

The Buffalo was developed according to Scania’s hallmark low-rev philosophy, and its 13-litre engine provides improved fuel efficiency and better engine performance.

The truck also has bucket sizes ranging from medium (49T/16m³) to large (60T/22m³) and extra large (60T/25m³).

The launch at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra saw patrons given a first view of the truck and a first-hand feel.

Johan Kohler, the company’s MD for West Africa, noted that the simple equation for the company was a drive to reduce cost per tonne for companies.

“If you can do that at the lowest cost possible then, of course, the economy of the customer will be very good. He will make more money.”

The Buffalo also has a lesser toll on the environment in the meantime as the company works towards natural gas-powered trucks.

“With these modern and well-engineered engines, you will have a much less impact on the environment.”

Speaking at the launch, Joseph Titus Glover of Quantum LC expressed his willingness to adopt the truck for his company because of the costs and benefits to the environment.

“With the consumption of the Buffalo truck… we will be saving more money in this tight economic situation in Ghana.”

“If the truck is consuming less diesel, that means it is saving the environment because the less diesel it consumes, the less emissions on the environment,” Glover said.