More than five stores with residential rooms housing over 20 people have been consumed by fire at Sabonjida within the central business district of the Tamale metropolis.

The fire which lasted for nearly three hours destroyed shops containing assorted drinks electrical materials, clothing and some personal belongings of the inhabitants.

Even though the Ghana National Fire Service arrived with three fire tankers initially, they could not fight the fire due to its intensity.

Some residents had to come in with water from their homes.

The firemen, however, managed to douse the fire using water and foam concentrates.

The Acting Regional PRO for the GNFS Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II, Baba Hudu, speaking to the media, expressed concern about the lack of functional fire hydrants in the metropolis.

He said the hydrant had particular days on which the Ghana Water Company opened the hydrant.

“When we have a situation like this, we have to call them to open the hydrant for us. For God’s sake, how can we be doing this as emergency men,” he complained.