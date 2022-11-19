Following the news about the death of Former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, a number of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

The former Finance Minister died today, November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was seeking medical care.

Professor Botchwey is said to have been receiving medical attention at the hospital in the last few days.

Born on the 3 September 1944, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was 78 at the time of his death.

Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko in a tweet said the former Finance Minister’s “leadership and commitment to the structural changes to our economy in the late 80s were critical and the impact still with us today. May he rest in perpetual peace.”