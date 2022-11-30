UBA Ghana has successfully organized the 2022 edition of the SME capacity building programme for customers, aimed at equipping and enabling SMEs in the country with the requisite knowledge to grow into global brands and overcome business challenges.

The theme for this year, “Maximizing SME Business growth opportunities in Ghana” was aimed at exploring areas of collaboration and measures SMEs can put in place to sustain their businesses.

Speaking at the workshop, Chris Ofikulu, Managing Director & CEO of UBA Ghana said, “the capacity building is in line with the bank’s focus on helping SMEs to increase their knowledge and run more efficient businesses to expand into new markets.”

He added, “UBA wants to see SMEs grow, one of our promises to our SME customers, among other things, is Capacity Building and Advisory Services. It is for this reason that we use various initiatives to engage them in ways we can support their businesses to grow.”

“The importance of SME in every economy cannot be over-emphasized, and Ghana is no exception. You contribute immensely to the Real Sector growth of the economy and employment of Citizenry. UBA remains focused on delivering unique services to give your business great support.”

“The main speaker at the workshop, Owusu Achiaw Kwaakye, Chief Executive Officer of Naton Olives Consult, did a great job taking the participants on the topic “scaling up your business growth through access to the new market.”

The areas covered in his presentation were: What it means to scale a business, Identifying and assessing market opportunities, leveraging social media to grow your business, and Smart credit hacks.

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Trade Associations was also at the event and urged SMEs to capitalize on business growth by effectively collaborating to increase resources, ideas, and knowledge.

Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, George Owusu Ansah who represented the President of the Association of Ghana Industries addressed the participants on the impact of the current economic issues on SMEs and the way forward for business sustainability.

Participants were grateful to UBA and lauded the bank for showing interest in their growth and sustainability by championing the workshop.