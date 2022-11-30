The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says its members will not return to the lecture halls until the government meets their demands for better conditions of service.

Members of the union have been on strike for over three weeks following what they say is the failure of government to deliver on agreed conditions of service.

The union had raised concerns about the adjusted ex-pump rate of GH¢10.99 being implemented to affect Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances.

UTAG has also resolved to keep all essential services listed by the various local unions and branches of the association outside the purview of the strike action.

“Government must be serious in its Base Pay negotiations with Organised Labour. Given the current inflation and economic miserisation of the ordinary Ghanaian worker, UTAG fully supports the proposal for Base Pay and relativity increase of 60 and 2 percent, respectively, and calls on all Labour Unions in Ghana to remain resolute in supporting leadership in the fight for a living wage and better Conditions of Service.”

“UTAG review of the 2023 Budget Statement points to a unilinear imposition of more austerity measures that are likely to negatively impact the already impoverished public sector worker. We support the several calls for downsizing of Government as a show of sacrifice in an attempt to restore economic stability.”

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association indicated that the resolutions were made after a two-day meeting held between Monday, November 28 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, Bono Region.