Datamaker [datamaker.io/], a South Korean AI data learning and labelling company established in October 2018 is now a Licensed Free Zones Enterprise.

Operating as the only Korean Data Labelling platform with active operations in the Africa region, the company has made a strong presence in the AI industry through its data labs in South Korea and Ghana.

The company seeks to be a leader in the provision of decent jobs and AI skills development.

The company offers AI and related solutions in the areas of Image Annotation, LiDAR Annotation, Audio Annotation, Text Annotation and Big Data. Datamaker is mobilizing capacity to introduce more cutting-edge labelling techniques in future.

The company has also secured a funding partnership with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under the Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Program. This five-year (2021-2025) partnership will further deepen KOICA’s resolve to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

The Founder and CEO of the Company, Mr. Enoch Lee, in a recent interview, intimated that the company by operating data labs in Ghana is very committed to making Ghana the AI hub in the subregion. He expressed his joy at Datamaker being the first Korean IT company licensed by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).

Further, the company is focused on providing AI-related training for youth with little or no IT knowledge. He also said that the advent of AI-related technologies will lead to an explosion of the need for data labelers. Ghana, he said, is best positioned to become a leader in the field because of its widely youthful population and internet penetration.