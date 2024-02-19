Datamaker Ghana Limited a leading data labeling and AI solutions provider in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under a five-year (2021-2025) Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Program recently empowered over 600 Ghanaian youth through Scholarship training programs in ICT and AI Training.

Datamaker, a licensed Ghana Free Zones Enterprise, headquartered in Korea released its plans to expand its operations under the KOICA IBS partnership to benefit 1500 Ghanaian youth by 2025.

In a recent statement, the Chief Projects Consultant, Mr. Sylvester Sakitey described the rapidly evolving digital landscape, as a golden opportunity for Ghanaian youth to acquire highly demanded ICT Skills in order to position themselves for impact in this era of artificial intelligence (AI ).

Mr. Sakitey further explained that the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT training center is designed to provide comprehensive and practical training sessions, to equip participants with the knowledge and expertise needed to excel in the digital age.

Beneficiaries of the program are awarded Scholarships that cover tuition and other related expenses. He announced that applications for the 2024 program year opened on February 9, and urged interested young people to apply via https://forms.gle/ABRMrw2kg8jymief7 or contact the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre directly.

In an interview, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu Appiah, a Training Facilitator, highlighted the training program’s focus on data annotation and AI technologies. He emphasized the crucial role Data annotation plays in the development and training of AI algorithms, making it a highly sought-after skill in industries ranging from healthcare to automobiles.

By mastering data annotation techniques, participants not only enhance their employability but also contribute to the advancement of AI applications across various sectors.

He urged all young Ghanaians to take advantage of the free training opportunity at Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre at #N4 Madina SDA Junction, Accra-Ghana, 059 885 7299, info.gh@datamaker.io, https://www.datamaker.io/ .