Datamaker has made significant impact in the lives of many young Ghanaian men and women through ICT training and sustainable job opportunities over the years.

In a recent interview with the staff of Datamaker, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu Appiah and Mr. Daniel Boateng shared how Datamaker has inspired and supported them to reach new heights in their IT Careers.

Mr. Emmanuel Owusu Appiah, a Computer Science Masters Graduate from the University of Ghana expressed how the KOICA IBS ICT training and job opportunities offered at Datamaker has inspired and broadened his horizon and equipped him with a sustainable income-generating opportunity.

‘I joined Datamaker as a graduate trainee working as a data annotator. Today, I am a Project Manager and Training Facilitator here at Datamaker. The training and cutting-edge technology made available to me here gave me the opportunity to learn and acquire top-notch AI-related IT skills to advance my Career in this field and develop the required competencies to train and inspire others.

Through the Support of Datamaker I was also able to pursue a master’s degree program in computer science and am now ready to pursue my Doctoral Studies. I love my job at Datamaker because I am able use the skills I have acquired to train and inspire young people to pursue careers in the field of AI. At datamaker, I am constantly exposed to new technologies and opportunities to develop my knowledge and skills.

My journey from an inexperienced undergraduate to a Project Manager and Training facilitator with a master’s degree in computer science is the result of hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of Datamaker. Datamaker not only offered me an opportunity but also nurtured my growth, by providing the platform for career advancement.’’

Mr. Daniel Boateng, who joined Datamaker as a computer engineering graduate from the Maritime University, began as a data annotator. Today, he has acquired advanced skills and competencies in the field of IT. “Thanks to Datamaker’s support, I am now a certified Data Protection Officer and a Cyber Security Analyst. My journey with Datamaker has been an exciting one.

With a passion for IT and the commitment to learn and acquire new skills, I was able to take advantage of the learning opportunities datamaker provided to rise through the ranks from a Datalaber to a Project Manager and an IT Facilities Manager. I am very grateful for these opportunities, and I encourage more young people in Ghana to take advantage of the ICT Skills training Scholarships available through the KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre to develop their careers.’’

Some other Project Managers at datamaker commented on their personal experiences with the company.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities provided by datamaker. Since becoming a project manager, I have improved my knowledge of AI Machine Learning projects and advanced my communication skills in dealing with Multicultural teams here at datamaker’ – Mr. Patrick Ekar Project Manager.

‘‘I got the opportunity to join Datamaker after my participation in the KOICA IBS Scholarship Program. Today, as a Project Manager, I have acquired Data Science skills and am able to relate with people from diverse cultures and personality groups. My job at Datamaker has broadened my knowledge in the World of AI and IT and inspires me to reach up higher in IT and Data Science. I am very grateful to be part of the Datamaker Crew’. – Ms. Rebecca Adamah, Project Manager.

Datamaker Ghana Limited, is a licensed Ghana Free Zones Enterprise, headquartered in South Korea equipping Ghanaian youth with Artificial Intelligence (AI) related ICT skills and sustainable job opportunities.

Datamaker in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under a five-year (2021-2025) Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Program runs the Scholarship training programs aimed at further deepening KOICA’s resolve to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and descent work for all.

In a recent statement, Datamaker, CEO: Enoch Lee disclosed that Data maker through its partnership with the KOICA is expected to train over 1500 Ghanaian youth in ICT and AI related skills and create over 2000 AI related sustainable job opportunities in Ghana by 2025.

He emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in today’s world and called for young Ghanaians to take opportunity of the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Scholarships to pursue careers in this field.

Contact the Datamaker Ghana and the – KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre on the 2nd Floor Oswald House, Adenta SDA Junction, N4 Highway, Accra. 0549692225, info.gh@datamaker.io, https://www.datamaker.io/