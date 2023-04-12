Datamaker, as part of its corporate social responsibility, embarked on a clean-up activity at the Adentan SDA junction footbridge and its environs on Thursday, 6th April 2023.

This was the second edition of the clean-up exercise undertaken by the company. The initiative was aimed at keeping the area free from filth, as it is a high-traffic zone used by most residents and school children and tends to accumulate litter over time.

Over 70 of Datamaker’s workers and management took part in the clean-up exercise, which involved sweeping, picking, and transferring of refuse for proper disposal, arranged for on the day. The activity was a success, and the company expressed its commitment to continuing such activities and expanding them to other locations within the capital.

Environmental sustainability is a vital issue, and the management urged other corporates to take up similar initiatives, emphasizing that keeping the environment clean is a collective responsibility. By taking action to clean up our surroundings, we can promote healthy living and preserve our natural resources for future generations.

In conclusion, Datamaker’s clean-up exercise was a commendable initiative, and its commitment to continuing such activities is a step towards environmental sustainability. By working together, we can ensure a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all.

Also, as major among its numerous CSR activities, Datamaker currently runs ICT training scholarship programs in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under its Inclusive Business Solutions (IBS) Programs. Since 2021, the Datamaker and KOICA have equipped over 500 Ghanaian Youth with ICT skills through this training Scholarships. The program is expected to benefit at least 1500 Ghanaian youth by 2025.

