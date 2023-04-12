Republic Bank Ghana has launched its maiden Easter Credit Card Promotion called ‘Tap for Easter and Beyond’.

The campaign features the Republic Bank ‘Fantastic Four’ Credit Cards; Republic VISA Business, Republic VISA Infinite, Republic Adeshie VISA Credit and Republic VISA Classic Credit Cards.

Speaking at a virtual launch, the Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, said, ‘the Tap for Easter and Beyond offers the best credit card packages on the Ghanaian market with special rewards such as Cash-Backs, up to 45-Days Interest Free Period, Discounts from partner Outlets, Waivers on Annual Fees and Enhanced Card Limits within the campaign period’. He therefore urged staff of the Bank to spread the good news and encourage friends, family, customers and non-customers alike, to take up this opportunity.

The Credit Card Campaign is in collaboration with VISA International and its open for both new and existing Republic Bank credit card holders. The campaign will also reward the three (3) best customers with the highest Credit Card utilization within the period. The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is regulating the entire process under the Caritas Lottery platform.

The campaign is accessible to all qualified Customers and non-Customers of Republic Bank and available at any Republic Bank Branch nationwide or from the Bank’s website and Social Media handles.

About the Fantastic Four Republic VISA Credit Card

The Fantastic four VISA Credit Cards offer more than just a payment option to individuals and businesses. They offer lifestyle benefits and financial solutions in the current interest rate hikes.

The VISA Classic and Adeshie Credit Cards have been designed to meet the needs of salaried workers and income earners in Ghana. High net worth individuals, get to enjoy Global Concierge Services, World-Class Airport Lounges, Insurance Services, and many more with the VISA Infinite Credit Card.

The Republic VISA Business Credit Card is a novelty on the Ghanaian market, and it gives corporate entities the ability to manage effectively, their reimbursable expenditure with itemized statements for each card issued to their designated employees. In the case of SMEs, the Republic VISA Business Credit Card offers the opportunity to access finance to support their businesses.

Apart from that convenience and flexibility, the business card provides a useful and immediate source of working capital and the opportunity to capture that deal wherever within the globe.

For more information on the Republic Tap for Easter and Beyond Credit Card Promo and company news visit www.republicghana.com