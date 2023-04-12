The Odompo village was in a festive mood on April 8, 2023, as the day was designated for the coronation of its new Queen Mother and Chiefs.

The new Queen Mother in the dignified company of three (3) Chiefs was applauded by the Odompo residents as she was carried through the town’s streets by a quartet of regal bearers.

The Queen Mother was granted her royal name, Odompo Gyasehemaa Nana Tweekua Amanfiwa I, a few weeks before her coronation.

On the day of her coronation, the Odompo populace thronged the streets to behold their new Queen Mother, and Nana Tweekua, decked up in vibrant regalia, rode in style to their applause in a palanquin.

The procession left the Odompo Royal House and travelled through the main town before arriving at the border with the adjacent village of Ayeldu. The eventual end of the procession was accompanied by the royal party greeting spectators who had travelled from far and wide to take part in the ceremony. During the event, the new Queen and Chiefs took their solemn oaths of loyalty and solidarity to be of service to the town and its residents at large.

Odompo Gyasehemaa Nana Tweekua Amanfiwa I was popularly known as Nana Aba Tweekua Awumee Quist.

She currently works with the Electricity Company of Ghana. Nana is a wife, a mother, a sister, an aunt, a grandma, and a friend to many.

Odompo is a small but promising town in the Central Region’s Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District. Community members in Odompo rely primarily on farming, livestock, and fishmongering to make a living. Odompo has a decent road network connecting Mankessim to Kumasi, along with nearby communities such as Ayeldu and Domenase.

As a person who is passionate about development, Nana Tweekua Amanfiwa I is eager to work with her people to maximize their human and natural resources for the benefit of community development. It is her vision to welcome different developmental projects in the community and provide adequate support to see her township grow and flourish.

“I firmly believe that Odompo is capable of experiencing growth and development, so it would warm my heart to offer my community all the support it requires and make sure the most is accomplished. I firmly believe that the vision I have for Odompo, my beloved township, is entirely attainable with God’s assistance as well as that of everyone far and near.” Nana Tweekua Amanfiwa I asserted.