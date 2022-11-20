President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians will soon witness results from engagements with relevant institutions and agencies as part of moves to address the current economic hardship.

Addressing congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery on the occasion of the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi today, the President indicated that he is not disturbed by utterances by his critics and is focused on measures being adopted by his government to change the economic fortunes of the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to pray, support and continue keeping faith in him to deliver the country from the current economic turmoil.

“I know times are hard. But whatever we need to do to bring the nation out of the state it is in is being done. We are confident that we will soon come out of it.”

“Just keep faith with us and pray with us. All will be well.”