The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says government greatly emphasises with Ghanaians over the undue economic pressures they are faced with.

Mr. Ofori-Atta commended Ghanaians for enduring the hardship that has crippled the economy.

Presenting the 2023 budget in Parliament on November 24, 2022, the Finance Minister stated that, “The current challenges on the back of two difficult years, since March 2020, have really tested our people and our resolve. We empathize greatly with all Ghanaians for the undue pressures this has placed on their livelihoods. We want to commend all of you for your forbearance during these difficult times. We are confident that together, and with God on our side, we will turn things around”.

According to him, the President has been very open with Ghanaians on the country’s economic challenges.

“Mr. Speaker, we have been honest with Ghanaians about the economic challenges that the country is facing. H.E. the President pointed out that, never have so many malevolent forces come together, in a perfect storm, to so dramatically impact our lives,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

He assured that the government is working assiduously to change the negative narratives surrounding the Ghanaian economy.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President, let me assure all Ghanaians that the Government is working to change this negative narrative and demonstrate our resilience as a people and our ability to rebuild for a better future. We have demonstrated this many times in our country, but more recently between 2017 and 2019. We are resolved that in the next two years, Government would work with you all, with a restless determination, to turn around this economy,” the minister said in the 2023 budget.