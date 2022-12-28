On Friday, December 23, 2022, Team Ghana narrowly defeated Team Nigeria in what was a thrilling encounter at the second edition of the Africa Basketball Festival.

Organized by Rite Sports under the auspices of the Beyond the Return Committee, the event met expectations of fans and patrons alike.

The one-day event exceeded expectations as fans were given a treat of great basketball, music and fashion at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The night had two keenly contested basketball games with Ghana Immigration Service handing Team France a 33-30 defeat.

The marquee event saw the selected side representing Ghana beat Team Nigeria’s selected 33-32 to claim the bragging rights and a trophy.

On the night, the likes of Edem, Epixode, Don Itchy, Kobby Runner and many others came to perform.

Beautiful Beneath delivered a spectacle on the runway.

Speaking to Citi Sports, the Project Lead of Rite Sports, Yaw Sakyi Afari said he is looking forward to organizing similar events in other African countries to promote the sport across the continent.

“Today’s event was a massive success. Our vision is not to do this only in Ghana but in two years, we are looking at organizing this in Nigeria, South Africa and the likes because this sport has to grow and we want to add basketball to the things visitors would like to engage in when they travel to Ghana and the continent,” he said.