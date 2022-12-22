President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the families of Ahmed Suale and the media fraternity of his resolve to find the killers of the investigative journalist.

He said, so long as he remains in office, the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be brought to book.

President Akufo-Addo said this while addressing journalists at a dinner organized by the Ghana Journalists Association in Accra.

“I continue to be deeply regretful that despite the unseasoned best effort of the police, the perpetrators of the murder of Ahmed Suale can still not be found. But I assure you that, so far as I remain President, the dossier cannot be closed until they are brought to justice.”

Ahmed Saule was shot dead by some unknown assailants in January 2019 at Madina in Accra.

He was the lead investigator of the Tiger Eye PI team in the Number 12 exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

Three years after his killing, police are yet to make any arrests over the murder and conclude investigations on the matter.

It was alleged by a cross-section of the public that, his murder was associated with his role in the Number 12 exposé which toppled the Ghana Football Association, and its then-president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

This coincidentally occurred months after Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong exposed Ahmed Suale in the aftermath of the #Number12 exposé and said he [Ahmed] was wicked and must be beaten if he visited the premises of his company – Oman FM and NET 2 TV.

Mr. Agyapong subsequently denied ever having a hand in the death of Ahmed Suale.

Family of the slain investigator has expressed disappointment with the government and security agencies over their failure to find his killers.

According to the family, the murder of Ahmed has not been treated with much seriousness years after the incident.